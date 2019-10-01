Amphenol New (APH) Position Held by Fort Lp; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Fort Lp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The hedge fund held 28,084 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, up from 24,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 981,845 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 4,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 242,159 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36 million, down from 246,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 12,698 shares to 6,460 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,205 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Financial Service has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 443,548 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Neuberger Berman Grp has 2.65M shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Renaissance Tech reported 588,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 3.93M shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Amica Mutual Co has 0.11% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 8,772 shares. Coastline holds 0.12% or 8,651 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Co reported 82,269 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 440,848 shares. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Daiwa Securities Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,327 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Raymond James Na holds 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 40,982 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Mckinley Cap Management Llc Delaware has 0.53% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 103,265 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% or 17,842 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1.31 million shares. Whittier Communications has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 52,302 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 13,036 shares in its portfolio. Burney holds 13,167 shares. 3,316 are held by Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2.14M shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Lc owns 10,487 shares. Horizon Invest Services Limited Co, Indiana-based fund reported 63,649 shares. Bridges Investment Management reported 10,106 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).