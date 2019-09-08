Amphenol New (APH) Position Held by Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Value Declined While Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Position by $7.16 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 162,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 595,697 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.26 million, up from 433,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.32. About 1.00 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $156.47. About 472,978 shares traded or 32.96% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sage Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sage Therapeutics a Good Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XBI, LGND, SAGE, GBT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sage launches Zulpresso in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 6,000 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 2.36M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Co Limited Co has invested 0.33% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 2,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Com reported 0.03% stake. Riverhead Lc holds 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 151 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 5,487 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 6,214 are owned by Cutter Brokerage. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.45% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 535,672 shares. Frontier Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company owns 258,877 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 7,523 shares. 17,105 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Parametrica Ltd owns 1,596 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Obseva Sa.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 28,406 shares to 588,251 shares, valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 25,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,026 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation reported 5,843 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.68% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 38,849 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 24,668 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.09% or 17,890 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Captrust Financial Advisors owns 7,621 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1.22M are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 42,526 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.1% or 401,294 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 6,459 shares. Hillsdale Investment holds 30 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc owns 116,618 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0.63% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Utah Retirement stated it has 55,743 shares.