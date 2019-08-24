Amphenol New (APH) Market Value Declined While Vontobel Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $527,085

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 1.38M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 399,285 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71 million, up from 388,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.36M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Presima invested in 178,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 554,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Boothbay Fund Management Limited has 0.08% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Envestnet Asset Management owns 58,581 shares. Parkside Retail Bank has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 267,247 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.04% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 173,425 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Kennedy, Missouri-based fund reported 731,720 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 267,539 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated invested in 5,110 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Management stated it has 18,065 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% or 50,962 shares. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,162 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 54,370 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 517 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 36,163 shares. 2,708 were reported by Essex Service. Sageworth Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 6 shares. Logan Management Inc holds 244,222 shares. Vontobel Asset Incorporated reported 399,285 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0.18% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Corp reported 681,961 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Guardian Capital LP reported 4,200 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 1.38M shares to 13,012 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 197,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).