Amphenol Corporation (APH) and Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) and Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphenol Corporation 92 3.57 N/A 4.16 22.39 Orion Energy Systems Inc 1 1.40 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amphenol Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amphenol Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2% Orion Energy Systems Inc 0.00% -35.1% -17.9%

Volatility & Risk

Amphenol Corporation’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Orion Energy Systems Inc’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amphenol Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orion Energy Systems Inc are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Amphenol Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amphenol Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphenol Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Orion Energy Systems Inc 0 0 0 0.00

Amphenol Corporation’s consensus target price is $107.6, while its potential upside is 8.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Amphenol Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of Orion Energy Systems Inc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Amphenol Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Orion Energy Systems Inc has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amphenol Corporation -1.4% -10.24% 1.51% 2.32% 5.74% 15.1% Orion Energy Systems Inc -8.54% -6.25% 61.38% 70.47% 87.5% 162.7%

For the past year Amphenol Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Amphenol Corporation beats Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.