Amphenol Corporation (APH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Electronics company, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Amphenol Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amphenol Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amphenol Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.30% 12.20% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Amphenol Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amphenol Corporation N/A 94 23.25 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Amphenol Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Amphenol Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphenol Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.73 2.80

$106.8 is the average price target of Amphenol Corporation, with a potential upside of 24.64%. The peers have a potential upside of 78.80%. Amphenol Corporation’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amphenol Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amphenol Corporation 1.02% -4.65% -6.61% 5.79% 1.16% 15.18% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Amphenol Corporation has weaker performance than Amphenol Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amphenol Corporation are 2.5 and 1.8. Competitively, Amphenol Corporation’s peers have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amphenol Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amphenol Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Amphenol Corporation has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amphenol Corporation’s peers are 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Amphenol Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amphenol Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Amphenol Corporation.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.