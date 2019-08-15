Amphenol Corporation (APH) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphenol Corporation 95 3.05 N/A 4.01 23.25 Hubbell Incorporated 122 1.45 N/A 6.70 19.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hubbell Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Amphenol Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Amphenol Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amphenol Corporation and Hubbell Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.02 beta indicates that Amphenol Corporation is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Hubbell Incorporated’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Amphenol Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Hubbell Incorporated which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Amphenol Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Amphenol Corporation and Hubbell Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphenol Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Amphenol Corporation’s upside potential is 25.25% at a $106.8 average price target. Competitively Hubbell Incorporated has a consensus price target of $135, with potential upside of 9.78%. The results provided earlier shows that Amphenol Corporation appears more favorable than Hubbell Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amphenol Corporation and Hubbell Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 86.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Amphenol Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Hubbell Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amphenol Corporation 1.02% -4.65% -6.61% 5.79% 1.16% 15.18% Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74%

For the past year Amphenol Corporation has weaker performance than Hubbell Incorporated

Summary

Amphenol Corporation beats Hubbell Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.