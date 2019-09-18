Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined; Scotia Capital Raised Its Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $587,061

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 104.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 3,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $155.54. About 822,305 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 4,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 227,611 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84 million, down from 231,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.08. About 1.23 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 12,008 shares to 20,277 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,217 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett And Limited owns 452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Co accumulated 3,540 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Syntal Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,147 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.04% or 133,532 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 4,712 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 50,965 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Anchor Cap Limited invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 6,873 are owned by Bb&T. Cognios Capital Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 14,312 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank owns 12,045 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Eagle Glob Ltd owns 1,726 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 27.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma reported 12,877 shares. Torray Limited Liability Com has 166,954 shares. Ghp Invest Inc owns 21,132 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Nuance Invs Limited Liability reported 4.29% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0.71% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% or 24,440 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0.13% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1.46% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cipher Capital LP owns 54,896 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.32% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 33,797 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 15,385 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 32 shares. 3,747 were reported by Mcgowan Gp Asset. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 102,889 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 331,580 shares.