Amphenol Cl A (APH) Valuation Declined While Azimuth Capital Management Decreased Position; Capstone Investment Advisors Decreased Position in Southern Co (Call) (SO) by $5.38 Million

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (Call) (SO) by 35.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 191,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 296,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.93. About 5.53M shares traded or 33.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 50,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 53,124 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 103,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 2.03M shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 38,023 shares. Korea Investment Corp has 0.14% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 60,483 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. 338 are held by Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 235,676 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank has 57,392 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 6,385 shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 81,982 are held by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Yhb Advsrs accumulated 6,505 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 45,212 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has 20,763 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 39,900 shares to 54,400 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (Call) (NYSE:HUM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.77 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs Inc reported 8,974 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Grp holds 0.04% or 109,144 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Company stated it has 0.14% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Texas Yale holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 42,256 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 90,410 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate has 60,980 shares. Nomura accumulated 52,068 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated holds 890 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0% or 9,987 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.01% or 36,570 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,271 shares stake. Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 0.97% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 53,268 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com accumulated 10,060 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 1,746 shares.