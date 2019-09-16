Amphenol Cl A (APH) Share Value Declined While Ls Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $870,865; W R Berkley (WRB) Stock Value Rose While Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W R Berkley (WRB) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 11,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W R Berkley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 243,528 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 8,659 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $831,000, down from 17,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $95.43. About 803,902 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,300 shares to 33,760 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,758 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 19,034 shares to 100,678 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 5,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 27.42 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

