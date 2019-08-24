Amphenol Cl A (APH) Holding Maintained by Capital World Investors; Intrepid Capital Management Holds Stake in Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 14,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 13.69M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 13.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 67,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 49,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.30 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jlb & has 2.74% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 137,583 shares. 24,890 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Com reported 1,470 shares stake. Eulav Asset, a New York-based fund reported 301,500 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 13,258 shares. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.37% or 20,230 shares. Michigan-based Ally Fin has invested 0.14% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 477,810 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Aureus Asset Lc owns 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2,847 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc owns 252,406 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 73,042 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 55,743 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nomura invested in 0.02% or 52,068 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd Cl B S/V (NYSE:TCK) by 18,864 shares to 21.26M shares, valued at $491.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares to 110,854 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,169 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).