Amphenol Cl A (APH) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Cut Stake; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Stake

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 2.57 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 50,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,124 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 103,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.69. About 2.35 million shares traded or 55.35% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Amphenol: Another Constellation Software? – GuruFocus.com” published on May 19, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “GGB’s Formal Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) Acquisition Bid Fails To Inspire – Midas Letter” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NYT,MDP,EBAY,GPC,NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is eBay (EBAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping services next year – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBay (EBAY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

