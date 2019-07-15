Amphenol (APH) Valuation Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Raised Its Holding; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holder Sprott Lifted Its Holding by $1.35 Million as Share Price Rose

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $92.45. About 344,577 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (APH) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.19 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.19M, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 289,973 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 104,018 shares to 27,663 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 632,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,750 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.03% or 44,310 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 15,271 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Co holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.12% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Vaughan Nelson Inv LP reported 2,500 shares. Jensen Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 18,522 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 64,978 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 299,680 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh accumulated 1.02% or 10,939 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Limited Com has 12,999 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bridges Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 5,920 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Brave Asset accumulated 20,413 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management Ab stated it has 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

