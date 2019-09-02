Amphenol (APH) to pay $0.25 on Oct 9, 2019; Silverbow Resorces (SBOW) Shorts Raised By 6.35%

Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW) had an increase of 6.35% in short interest. SBOW’s SI was 149,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.35% from 140,100 shares previously. With 22,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW)’s short sellers to cover SBOW’s short positions. The SI to Silverbow Resorces Inc’s float is 1.42%. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 16,973 shares traded. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has declined 65.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SBOW News: 08/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources 1Q Rev $52.8M; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES 1Q EPS 72C; 20/04/2018 – DJ SilverBow Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBOW); 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – QTRLY NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 161 MLN CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT PER DAY (“MMCFE/D”); 10/04/2018 – SilverBow at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 22/03/2018 SilverBow Resources to Participate at IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 175 TO 195 MMCFE/D; 03/04/2018 – SilverBow Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – REITERATING FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $245 TO $265 MLN

Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:APH) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Amphenol Corp’s current price of $87.54 translates into 0.29% yield. Amphenol Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 883,643 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Amphenol Corporation shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 135,067 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company invested in 3,000 shares. Spf Beheer Bv invested in 825,862 shares. Washington has 6,000 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Co stated it has 45,900 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 5,393 shares. 830,941 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Private Advisor Group reported 2,955 shares. Alexandria Lc holds 3,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 3,437 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 22,141 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 698,478 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 57,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2,574 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 0.46% or 40.22M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 22.00% above currents $87.54 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of APH in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 22.43 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

More important recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.