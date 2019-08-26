Amphenol (APH) to pay $0.25 on Oct 9, 2019; Shorts at Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares (ENDP) Raised By 16.28%

Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:APH) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Amphenol Corp’s current price of $85.40 translates into 0.29% yield. Amphenol Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.39M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP) had an increase of 16.28% in short interest. ENDP’s SI was 25.76 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.28% from 22.15 million shares previously. With 4.09 million avg volume, 6 days are for Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s short sellers to cover ENDP’s short positions. The SI to Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 12.81%. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 7.21 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 group results; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO IS ASSESSING DETAILS OF NOTICE LETTER AND FORMULATING ITS LEGAL STRATEGY; 22/05/2018 – Insys Seeked Approval for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray as Treatment for Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $497.7M; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M; 08/05/2018 – Endo International’s 1Q Loss More Than Doubles; 28/05/2018 – Camurus AB: Camurus announces NDA resubmission of weekly and monthly buprenorphine depots to FDA

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 21.88 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Amphenol Corporation shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.49% or 28,000 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 121,388 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 6,543 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 284 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,127 shares. Chemical Retail Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 15,591 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Llc reported 4,866 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Mirae Asset Invests Communications Ltd has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fiera holds 5,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,514 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.21% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cibc holds 72,993 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 25.06% above currents $85.4 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by SunTrust. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the shares of APH in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International has $20.5 highest and $300 lowest target. $10.65’s average target is 267.24% above currents $2.9 stock price. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $300 target. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, May 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, June 17. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 18 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”.

