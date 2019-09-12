Amphenol (APH) Stock Value Declined While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Holding by $14.25 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Position Has Boosted by Exchange Capital Management Inc

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 10,958 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $170.81. About 2.02 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (APH) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415.77M, up from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 1.18 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 43,076 shares to 5,151 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,268 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (NYSE:EL) by 35,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $220.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

