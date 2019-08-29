Amphenol (APH) Stake Held by Trust Co Of Oklahoma; Theleme Partners Llp Has Lowered Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding by $141.54 Million

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42M, down from 10.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 6.99M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 965 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 8,143 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769.03M, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 1.08 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 570 shares to 3,715 shares, valued at $493.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 4,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,644 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

