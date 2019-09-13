Amphenol (APH) Stake Held by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt; Ptc (PTC) Market Value Declined While Lapides Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $1.17 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (APH) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415.77 million, up from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 800,903 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc. (PTC) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 28,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 305,714 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 100,000 shares to 4.88M shares, valued at $564.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.94M shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.16% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cidel Asset Mgmt stated it has 70,566 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 1.94M were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Moreover, Stifel Fin Corp has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 120 shares. 2,685 were reported by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 29,817 shares. 20,327 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Com. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 0.54% or 55,909 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 19,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 304,151 shares stake. Swiss Bank invested in 0.15% or 1.50M shares. Capital World Investors holds 0.11% or 4.68 million shares. Moreover, Co Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 1,982 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 62.50 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.27% or 45,694 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Citigroup holds 0% or 3,852 shares. 13,195 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability holds 34,015 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 7,847 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd invested in 11,565 shares. Bamco New York has 282,135 shares. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 33,515 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co owns 48,207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 177,863 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 0.07% or 3,942 shares.