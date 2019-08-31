Amphenol (APH) Stake Has Increased by Monetary Management Group Inc; Fireeye (FEYE) Share Price Declined While South Dakota Investment Council Lowered Stake

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 45,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 87,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.71M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 956.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 11,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 12,680 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 787,642 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,836 shares to 58,641 shares, valued at $69.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 108,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).