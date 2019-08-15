Amphenol (APH) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Position; Covington Capital Management Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $968,475 as Stock Value Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 17851.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 408,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 411,095 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 2,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 1.53 million shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 8,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 72,062 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 63,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.87. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Amphenol (APH) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

