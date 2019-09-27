Amphenol (APH) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Decreased Its Stake by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Old Dominion Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $305,520 as Stock Price Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 2.69M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 11,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.55 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.25. About 285,434 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 278,032 shares to 740,586 shares, valued at $48.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 84,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate invested in 0.08% or 47,954 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 57,841 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 21,132 were accumulated by Ghp Inv Advsr. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability reported 3,307 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 11,767 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj owns 242,719 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 16,950 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Huntington Retail Bank holds 30,811 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested in 0% or 1,194 shares. Comm National Bank has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 33,904 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 867,372 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd invested 0.65% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.79M for 27.66 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.