Amphenol (APH) Market Valuation Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Stake; Credit Agricole S A Holds Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 816.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 3.89M shares traded or 37.58% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 21,607 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 17,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.32. About 1.11M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,532 shares. Texas National Bank Tx holds 2,507 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Virtu Financial Limited owns 17,825 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wealth Planning Lc invested 2.36% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 12,339 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.53% or 3,000 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 8,414 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 1% stake. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 71,501 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Signature Estate & Advsrs accumulated 119,267 shares or 1.94% of the stock. New Jersey-based Hamel Associates Inc has invested 0.95% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Marvin And Palmer Inc has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Albion Financial Group Ut reported 0.82% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Drexel Morgan And owns 12,296 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million was made by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million on Thursday, January 31. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 12,228 shares to 79,772 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 87,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,184 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT).

