Amphenol (APH) Holding Has Upped by Monetary Management Group Inc; United Services Automobile Association Lowered Its Position in Waters (WAT) by $3.51 Million

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 956.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 11,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 12,680 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 491,307 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 13,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 94,322 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 108,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $205.98. About 281,879 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,203 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Interest Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 109,144 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 4,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 43,133 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America, a New York-based fund reported 850 shares. Wetherby Asset accumulated 4,841 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Capital Fund owns 29,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 489,899 were reported by Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.45% or 22,260 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.74M shares. Fort Lp stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 54,514 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ethernet Alliance High-Speed Networking Plugfest Highlights Value of Multivendor Interoperability – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Amphenol (APH) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.