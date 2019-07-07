Amphenol (APH) Analysts See $0.93 EPS; Shorts at ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ROHCF) Lowered By 20.17%

Analysts expect Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report $0.93 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. APH’s profit would be $277.82M giving it 26.43 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Amphenol Corporation’s analysts see 4.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.32. About 583,041 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C

ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROHCF) had a decrease of 20.17% in short interest. ROHCF’s SI was 132,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20.17% from 166,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1326 days are for ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROHCF)’s short sellers to cover ROHCF’s short positions. It closed at $71.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 25.32 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Amphenol Corporation shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P holds 8,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 505 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.97% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 392,248 shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 6,983 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Mngmt reported 55,886 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,660 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 3,542 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 20,864 are owned by World Asset Mngmt Inc. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd holds 94,685 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Another recent and important ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fiber Optic Sensor Market – The Mastermind Behind Today’s Technology – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019.

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in three divisions: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ICs, including amplifier and linear, power management, digital power, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, microcontroller, audio and video, analog, logic, and memory ICs, as well as ASICs.