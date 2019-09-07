Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 3.33 N/A 0.05 447.78 DURECT Corporation 1 17.27 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DURECT Corporation 0.00% -108.9% -44.7%

Volatility & Risk

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, DURECT Corporation is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, DURECT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. DURECT Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DURECT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 DURECT Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 14.11% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24.67. DURECT Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 consensus price target and a 124.72% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that DURECT Corporation appears more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.7% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 38.2% of DURECT Corporation shares. About 6.4% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.97% of DURECT Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.02% -5.97% -6.93% -9.4% 17.63% 1.26% DURECT Corporation 4% 71.14% 88.2% 70.83% -32.9% 115.28%

For the past year Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DURECT Corporation.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates in two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures. It also provides lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; syringe products, which include critical care drugs, such as morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures; ketorolac for acute pain management; and procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. Further, it develops Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product candidate that is intended to be used for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of 20 generic and proprietary product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.