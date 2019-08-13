Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Trades at $20.64 After Triangle; 2 Analysts Bullish Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)

Among 5 analysts covering Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Energizer Holdings Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by J.P. Morgan. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 26. See Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

19/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $36 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $45.0000 36.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $48 New Target: $60 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $50 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $49 Initiates Coverage On

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $54 Maintain

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) formed triangle with $21.67 target or 5.00% above today’s $20.64 share price. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) has $974.57M valuation. It closed at $20.64 lastly. It is up 17.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT DENIED MOMENTA, SANDOZ MOTION TO DISMISS; 12/03/2018 – RPT-AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT FROM JULY 21, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMPH); 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DISTRICT COURT PROVIDED A SCHEDULE FOR ANTITRUST LAWSUIT WITH A JURY TRIAL SET FOR SEPTEMBER 9, 2019; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON MARCH 20, DISTRICT COURT DENIED MOMENTA’S & SANDOZ’S MOTION TO DISMISS AMPHASTAR’S “ANTITRUST” LAWSUIT; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $58.4M; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 0.04% less from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street owns 11,103 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 295,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). invested in 0% or 26,496 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Alliancebernstein L P reported 101,790 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Aperio Group Lc holds 33,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability owns 1,661 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 9,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 48,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 38,124 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 1.06M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment holds 254,071 shares.

Analysts await Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. AMPH’s profit will be $1.42 million for 172.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.67’s average target is 19.53% above currents $20.64 stock price. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

