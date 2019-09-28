Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Comparing side by side

Both Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 2.36 36.05M 0.05 447.78 Tilray Inc. 31 0.00 15.17M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tilray Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,986,952.47% 0% 0% Tilray Inc. 48,219,961.86% -46.3% -18%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tilray Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Tilray Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tilray Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tilray Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Tilray Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential downside of -19.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.7% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Tilray Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.4% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Tilray Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.02% -5.97% -6.93% -9.4% 17.63% 1.26% Tilray Inc. -5.03% -17.2% -21.42% -47.32% 78.72% -42.13%

For the past year Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tilray Inc. had bearish trend.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tilray Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates in two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures. It also provides lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; syringe products, which include critical care drugs, such as morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures; ketorolac for acute pain management; and procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. Further, it develops Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product candidate that is intended to be used for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of 20 generic and proprietary product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.