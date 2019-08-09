Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (AMPH) Position Held by Matarin Capital Management Llc; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Declined, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $541,190

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 11,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 10,915 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, down from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 3.52 million shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (AMPH) by 34.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 56,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 221,704 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 165,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 179,978 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 17.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMPH); 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Calcium Chloride Injection; 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMPH.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

More notable recent Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Biotech Earnings, Mersana Offering, Orphan Drug Designation For Ascendis – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on November 8, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Mar 15, 2019 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 505,385 shares to 244,561 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 24,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,480 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold AMPH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 0.04% less from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 81,884 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 53,334 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 14,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 12,900 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Jpmorgan Chase Comm has 0% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0% or 505 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 9,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Laurion Capital Management LP owns 19,074 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares reported 34,703 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 444,578 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.02% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). City Holdings Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 400 shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Livongo sets targets on IPO that could more than double its valuation – Silicon Valley Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chaparral Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Ser Inc reported 13,431 shares. Guyasuta Investment has 11,745 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Kwmg Lc stated it has 45,794 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Com, California-based fund reported 25,080 shares. 7,009 were reported by Profund. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 52,904 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 33,752 shares. First Republic Investment holds 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 27,729 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 174,899 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0.01% or 6,732 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 6,370 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.