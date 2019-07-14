Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Contrasting side by side

Both Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -3.45 0.00 Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 1.30 N/A 0.90 28.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 13.7% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 2.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Luxfer Holdings PLC on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Luxfer Holdings PLC are 2.1 and 1 respectively. Luxfer Holdings PLC therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares and 97.9% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Luxfer Holdings PLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 23.44% 23.44% 15.84% -17.88% -60.3% 27.42% Luxfer Holdings PLC 6.19% 4.24% 31.11% -5.85% 61.8% 45.09%

For the past year Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Luxfer Holdings PLC beats Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.