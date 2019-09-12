Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -4.56 0.00 Crane Co. 82 1.48 N/A 5.84 14.33

Table 1 highlights Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Crane Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3% Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, Crane Co. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crane Co. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Crane Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Crane Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

Crane Co. on the other hand boasts of a $103 average price target and a 25.84% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Crane Co. are owned by institutional investors at 63.7% and 71.8% respectively. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Crane Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Crane Co.

Summary

Crane Co. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.