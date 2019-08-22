Amp Capital Investors LTD Upped By $4.46 Million Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stake; Fiduciary Management Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position By $3.22 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) stake by 49.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 72,006 shares as Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 217,800 shares with $13.65 million value, up from 145,794 last quarter. Cadence Design System Inc now has $19.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 1.12 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) stake by 0.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 74,896 shares as Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 11.28 million shares with $491.51M value, up from 11.21M last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd. now has $46.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 4.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 65,355 shares to 164,097 valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 16,510 shares and now owns 54,277 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Service Gru reported 16,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 23,400 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 52,705 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc holds 17,905 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 376,068 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 46,370 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.79% or 230,951 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 38,468 shares. Franklin Resource has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 386,158 shares. Ranger Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Mirae Asset Invs accumulated 212,109 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.09% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Qs Ltd has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 4.09 million shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 2.19M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 45.13% above currents $33.88 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 14,550 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 256 shares. 106,069 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il has 0.76% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 494,410 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 464,289 shares. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp invested in 5.73% or 4.63M shares. 170,492 were reported by Mcdaniel Terry And Com. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.30M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 7,440 shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 13,046 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Needham Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,000 shares. Overbrook Mngmt holds 0.05% or 5,217 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 6,074 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Carlisle Cos. Inc. (NYSE:CSL) stake by 14,925 shares to 1.18 million valued at $144.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) stake by 20,103 shares and now owns 1.26M shares. Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.