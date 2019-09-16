Amp Capital Investors LTD Trimmed Kroger Co (KR) Position By $2.08 Million; CP ALL PUB CO LTD UNSPONSORED ADR THAIL (CPPCY) SI Increased By 150%

CP ALL PUB CO LTD UNSPONSORED ADR THAIL (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) had an increase of 150% in short interest. CPPCY’s SI was 1,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 600 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 2 days are for CP ALL PUB CO LTD UNSPONSORED ADR THAIL (OTCMKTS:CPPCY)’s short sellers to cover CPPCY’s short positions. It closed at $29.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 20.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 98,935 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 374,659 shares with $8.01 million value, down from 473,594 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $20.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 5.88 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 23/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER

Another recent and important CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Charoen Pokphand Foods: Asia’s Leading Agro-Industrial And Food Conglomerate With 57% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2017.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 39,749 shares to 548,797 valued at $39.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 11,551 shares and now owns 445,248 shares. Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) was raised too.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity. The insider SARGENT RONALD bought 5,000 shares worth $107,437.