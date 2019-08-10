Amp Capital Investors LTD Trimmed Holding in Transcanada (TRP) as Market Value Rose; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted Its Stake by $470,000

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 140.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,427 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, up from 1,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 36,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.92 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.75B market cap company. It closed at $48.1 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corporation invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Co holds 1.21% or 129,018 shares in its portfolio. 10 has 1,207 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 75 shares. Blue Fin Cap Incorporated invested in 2.75% or 22,210 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 275,198 shares. Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mufg Americas Hldgs has 89,245 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Saturna Cap holds 0.07% or 9,875 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability holds 220,835 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.65 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Notis reported 38,339 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 6,083 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Comerica State Bank accumulated 0.49% or 257,110 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) by 19,088 shares to 734,861 shares, valued at $34.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 88,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,174 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

