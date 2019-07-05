Amp Capital Investors LTD Trimmed By $2.12 Million Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position; Genesco (GCO) Sentiment Is 1.26

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 25.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 8,712 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 20.42%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 25,430 shares with $6.19 million value, down from 34,142 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $24.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 386,648 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN

Genesco Inc (GCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 92 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 73 reduced and sold their holdings in Genesco Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 18.14 million shares, down from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Genesco Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 55 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.06% or 849,840 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 15,070 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.08% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% stake. Westpac Corp accumulated 0% or 20,083 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 20,201 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,149 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 20,122 shares. Thomas White Intl Ltd invested in 5,563 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,797 shares. Hightower Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oakbrook Investments Lc accumulated 4,770 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 7,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FLT ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shareholders to Investigation, Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 Investing In FleetCor Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 56,054 shares to 370,652 valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 28,264 shares and now owns 702,363 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FLT in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $260 target.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $224.74 million for 27.63 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $704.20 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Genesco Inc. (GCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Genesco Names Mel Tucker As New Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. for 56,904 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.99% invested in the company for 198,335 shares. The New York-based Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,600 shares.