Amp Capital Investors LTD Stake in Marathon Oil (MRO) Lifted as Valuation Declined; Oslo Asset Management Asa Cut Its Holding in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) by $1.25 Million as Stock Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 104,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 595,868 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 491,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 12.41M shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 4.43M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,361 shares to 507,835 shares, valued at $83.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 10,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest owns 641,112 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 2.90 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 0.04% stake. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0% or 5,450 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.04% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ameriprise owns 1.73 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 124,956 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 991 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 47,852 shares stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.22% or 4.24 million shares. 154,618 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation. The New York-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.1% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Lc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Harvey Management Inc holds 0.34% or 87,300 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd accumulated 77,300 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Villere St Denis J Limited Company accumulated 12,400 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co owns 51,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 284,258 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Boston Prtnrs invested in 791,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 19,917 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 14.29 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.48 million shares.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 231,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).