Amp Capital Investors LTD Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Cerus (CERS) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Increased Its Holding by $5.64 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 27,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,872 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 66,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 3.03M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 15611.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 939,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 945,389 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 6,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 569,782 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 15.96% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 26/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Biggest Barrage as Yemen War Enters Fourth Year; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 15/05/2018 – Saudi forces intercept missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis – state media; 25/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Multiple Ballistic Missiles Fired From Yemen; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 26/03/2018 – OIL DAYBOOK EUROPE: Saudis Intercept Missiles; China Futures; 28/04/2018 – South Korea says it scrambled jets to intercept a Chinese incursion; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – CERUS SEES FY PRODUCT REV. $53M TO $55M; 25/03/2018 – Saudis Claim to Intercept 7 Houthi Missiles Fired at Multiple Cities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 46,000 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.05% or 10.80M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 61,156 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc owns 136 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 20,121 shares. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 0.01% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 12,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 175,959 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 5.74M shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 820,143 shares. First Manhattan holds 62,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Gp One Trading LP reported 31,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4,937 shares to 51,757 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 163,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,259 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cerus Corporation Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cerus to Host Institutional Investor Meeting – Business Wire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Cerus (CERS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,663 shares to 28,140 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 6,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,057 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Iron Mountain to Participate in Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain: An Attractive Income Play – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) CEO Bill Meaney Presents at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – PRNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Anchor Cap Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 8,710 shares. Dupont Mgmt owns 24,587 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Westpac Corp holds 0% or 21,072 shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 65,031 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 4.17M shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Company owns 62,362 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Lc has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tci Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 71,654 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cap Investors reported 8.80 million shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.55% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 20.27M shares.