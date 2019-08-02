Amp Capital Investors LTD Stake in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Has Raised by $699,057 as Market Value Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Raised Stake by $569,600

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 25,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 111,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 490,737 shares traded or 94.63% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $317.26. About 5.29 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Produces The Cuphead Show! Based on Hit Video Game – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Netflix Shares Crashed More Than 11% Today – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Look For Netflix To Bounce Back In Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boot Barn, The Greenbrier Companies, Netflix, IBM and eBay highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Time to Ignore the Noise and Hold Apple Stock for the Long Term – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

