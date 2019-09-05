Amp Capital Investors LTD Stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Has Lowered by $10.25 Million as Share Price Rose; As Simon Property Group (Put) (SPG) Valuation Declined, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Its Position by $604,800

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (Put) (SPG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $150.15. About 928,105 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 379,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 707,566 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 454,699 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “REIT breaks ground on Prince William County data centers – Washington Business Journal” on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “COPT to Build Four-Building Campus for Yulista at Redstone Gateway – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “COPT wrapping up $6M in upgrades at 250 W. Pratt St. (Photos) – Baltimore Business Journal” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “COPT to acquire part of Waterside, build data centers for Amazon Web Services – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 34,227 shares to 118,849 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 71,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $54.98 million for 14.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 82,473 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 14,787 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 385,367 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Incorporated owns 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 4,122 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 58,635 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 458,539 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 61,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 80,000 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation stated it has 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,345 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 585,240 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.09% or 212,000 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.48 million for 12.31 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simon Property Group: Sticking With Quality – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group: Uncertainty Over Expiring Leases Adds To Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.