Amp Capital Investors LTD Raised Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holding by $2.99 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Raised Stake in Sterling Construction Co C (STRL) by $1.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 47,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 194,930 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, up from 147,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 856,977 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc C (STRL) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 129,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 598,124 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, up from 468,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 121,178 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9,667 shares to 62,269 shares, valued at $32.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 149,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,728 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc Com (NYSE:XEL) by 28,590 shares to 140,910 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters New (NYSE:AEO) by 60,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Talos Energy Inc Com.

