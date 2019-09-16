Amp Capital Investors LTD Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Ing Risk Managed Natural Resources Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Ing Risk Managed Natural Resources Fund (IRR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.46, from 0.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 8 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 8 cut down and sold stakes in Ing Risk Managed Natural Resources Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.41 million shares, down from 3.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ing Risk Managed Natural Resources Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 29,669 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 542,028 shares with $92.63 million value, up from 512,359 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $460.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $177.05. About 9.50M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 93,373 shares to 3.65 million valued at $489.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 108,216 shares and now owns 357,686 shares. Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 29.40% above currents $177.05 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

The stock increased 3.24% or $0.1426 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 89,694 shares traded or 47.36% up from the average. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $103.06 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.