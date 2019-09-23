Amp Capital Investors LTD Position in Dollar Gen New (DG) Has Upped by $479,400; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79 million, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 2.65M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 128,174 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.49M, up from 124,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.48M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kroger has an unlikely competitor in the fresh foods category – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 30,001 shares to 561,206 shares, valued at $65.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 32,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,095 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Riverpark Capital Management has 1.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 38,400 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation invested in 33,064 shares. 95,431 were accumulated by Churchill Management. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs reported 30 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2,337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 22,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. United Asset Strategies Inc reported 49,560 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 129 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 0.11% or 46,204 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 1,296 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Principal Financial accumulated 2.19 million shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.35% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Optimum Investment Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 738 shares.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matters To Consider Before Buying Relatively Undervalued YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF to pursue $5B LNG export project in face of political chaos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd owns 24,931 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 622,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Electron Ptnrs holds 0.39% or 155,647 shares in its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 11.73M shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 108,876 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) owns 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 20,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 30,378 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 45,400 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd accumulated 18,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 8.61M shares. 1.10 million were reported by Waddell & Reed Finance Inc. Nordea Investment Ab has 39,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio.