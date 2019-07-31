Amp Capital Investors LTD Maintains Holding in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST); Scholtz & Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Masimo (MASI) as Stock Rose

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 101,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 882,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75M, up from 780,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 5.97M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $157.85. About 671,310 shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 62,923 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 7,011 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 16,917 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,295 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. 26,367 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0.03% or 16,871 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company owns 2,669 shares. Dupont Mgmt has 10,304 shares. Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 6.98M shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 345,000 shares. Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.07% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 71,548 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited reported 834,469 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs owns 5,364 shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 47,130 shares to 324,566 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 17,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,598 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 662,820 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 311,673 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.03 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1.34M are owned by Westpac Banking. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 93,400 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.06% or 128,310 shares. Green Street Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 18,952 shares. Motco stated it has 0.02% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 6.39 million shares. Bessemer Grp reported 4,965 shares stake.