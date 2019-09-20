Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Position as Market Value Declined; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 51,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 98,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, down from 149,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 75,915 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 28,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 12,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, down from 40,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 123,850 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold UTHR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.81 million shares or 4.33% less from 40.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 44,300 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Armistice Cap Limited Liability holds 1.59% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 324,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 32,308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 155,212 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 128 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 90,136 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.01% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). D E Shaw And Inc holds 833,348 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 132 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 44,048 shares to 122,870 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 12,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.31 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.42 per share. UTHR’s profit will be $97.51M for 9.26 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.66 actual EPS reported by United Therapeutics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). State Street stated it has 638,362 shares. Stephens Ar holds 5,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has 0.2% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 150,651 shares. Tremblant Cap has invested 1.5% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Eagle Glob Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Sei Invests has 410,071 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wasatch holds 0.32% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 522,916 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 464,969 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 18,434 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 736 shares. Herald Ltd reported 122,800 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks reported 110,665 shares stake. Next Fincl Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 23,936 shares to 122,509 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 33,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.