Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holding by $939,064; Shares Rose; As Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Stock Value Declined, Hillcrest Asset Management Boosted Position by $2.38 Million

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 103,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 392,622 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 289,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 492,495 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 11,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,370 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 28,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 76,424 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 285,300 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 2.33M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,021 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 10,515 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 64,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Brant Point Inv Management Lc holds 0.61% or 202,975 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Lc invested in 33,153 shares. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.37% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Us Bankshares De holds 4,998 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 9,380 shares. United Serv Automobile Association has 177,739 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,536 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.85% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 347,272 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 659,236 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SWX’s profit will be $24.28 million for 50.59 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 705,250 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 34,060 shares. 23,749 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invests LP owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 6,300 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,250 shares. Proshare Ltd Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 125,816 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 176,452 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 4,988 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Reaves W H & accumulated 122,704 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).