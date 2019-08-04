Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by $27.21 Million; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Lowered Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 5,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 27,694 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 33,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 240,756 shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 755,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.22 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 901,718 shares traded or 64.71% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 72,016 shares to 235,678 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 76,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.97 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $470,767 was made by Leonard Michael S on Friday, February 8. 5,001 shares were sold by Wehmann James M, worth $1.15 million. Scadina Mark R sold $2.32M worth of stock.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 31,984 shares to 62,088 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

