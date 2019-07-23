Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $9.77 Million; Stock Price Rose; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 44,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,937 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.16 million, down from 232,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $243.9. About 523,347 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 49,049 shares traded or 3.97% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 328 were reported by Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corp. Lazard Asset Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Regions Corporation stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 10,483 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp reported 24,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated invested in 1,507 shares. Cohen Steers Inc holds 26,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,700 shares. New York-based M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Walleye Trading Limited Liability stated it has 10,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,037 shares to 268,956 shares, valued at $43.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 128,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

