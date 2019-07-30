Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Its Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $1.30 Million; Northeast Investment Management Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $3.27 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 40,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 240,028 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 280,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 3.51 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 16,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, up from 69,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.38. About 1.16M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,495 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 286 shares. Ipswich Management Co has invested 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Park Avenue Limited Liability invested in 6,340 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.37% or 76,700 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 1,800 shares. Optimum Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 1,677 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Svcs invested 0.28% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 102,280 are held by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Management has invested 1.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 1,310 shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc holds 1.79% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 81,523 shares. 16,921 were accumulated by Tcw. 25,930 were accumulated by Copeland Ltd. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling reported 960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,466 were accumulated by Ftb. United Kingdom-based Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 44,602 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fin Comml Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Zacks Investment Mngmt invested in 0.27% or 388,097 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 21,095 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancorp Tru Division has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 435 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 813,336 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Invesco Limited invested in 21.18M shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has 1.51 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 216,262 are held by Jupiter Asset Mgmt. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability owns 15,200 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Co holds 1.01 million shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial gains bull on growth prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: M&T Bank, NRG Energy and Citizens Financial Group – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $444.16 million for 9.67 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.