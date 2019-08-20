Amp Capital Investors LTD Lifted Position in Pentair Plc (PNR) as Valuation Declined; Five9 (FIVN) Holder Eam Investors Has Cut Holding by $372,320 as Stock Price Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 173.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 92,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 146,425 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 53,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 591,422 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 47,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 54,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 524,812 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 149,767 shares to 386,854 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 130,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Srb has invested 0.07% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Reilly Fincl Lc holds 0.01% or 1,968 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 42 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.77M shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 25,582 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Verition Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mason Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 22,492 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Co reported 5,242 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 281,152 shares. Corbyn Inv Md has invested 0.37% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Jnba Advisors holds 337 shares. Freestone Cap Lc invested 0.86% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). The Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank Trust has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 12,264 shares to 204,095 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 70,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,299 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

