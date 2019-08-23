Amp Capital Investors LTD Lifted Position in Lear (LEA) by $2.90 Million; Keybank National Association Increased Freeport (FCX) Holding by $716,484; Market Valuation Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 21,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 70,478 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 48,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $107.02. About 229,210 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 59,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 430,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 370,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 10.89M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11,132 shares to 22,617 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 12,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of stock or 172,000 shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan’s Long-Term Potential Is Stunning – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Prices $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 43,504 shares to 265,653 shares, valued at $24.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 191,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,574 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.