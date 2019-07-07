Amp Capital Investors LTD Increases Stake in Autodesk (ADSK); As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Market Valuation Rose, Mason Street Advisors Increased Its Position

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 46,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.99M, up from 77,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 914,558 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 17,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 92,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.19 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank accumulated 17,796 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Llc stated it has 12,622 shares. Legal General Plc invested 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 512,726 were reported by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Duncker Streett invested in 0.04% or 6,618 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 90,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 25,454 shares. 21,764 were accumulated by Paloma Prns Mgmt. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.75% or 538,700 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 1,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nadler Financial Inc holds 9,509 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Lc invested in 5,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. West Family Invs has 0.32% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 8,269 shares to 12,862 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,007 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

