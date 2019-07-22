Amp Capital Investors LTD Holds Stake in Unilever Plc (UL); Middleton & Co Trimmed Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $355,796

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 917 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58M, down from 38,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $396.82. About 586,579 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 21.15 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $14.88M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. $1.36 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by SHAW JEFF M. Shares for $18.72M were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares to 33,375 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,731 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Gain From Store Expansion & Stable Economy – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Stocks to Watch in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 1.21% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 954 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cetera Advisor Ntwk reported 2,122 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 21,073 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 3,017 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 134 are held by Sun Life Financial. Raymond James Na holds 1,821 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Dillon & Associate Incorporated has invested 1.35% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Stifel Finance Corp has 41,604 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.28% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nuwave Management Ltd Company holds 615 shares. The Ohio-based James Inv Research has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 96,037 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.